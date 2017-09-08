Dream Theater's Mike Mangini: "I was afraid that I couldn’t do it"

Six years have now passed since Mike Mangini aced his audition and earned his spot behind the kit for Dream Theater.

A lot has happened in the intervening years. Not least, the band has put out three studio albums and two live records. But, we shouldn’t be surprised that Mangini’s introduction to the band has been so seamless.

The Massachusetts-native has built a career fitting perfectly into bands looking for a gob-smackingly-talented drummer who is also as reliable as clockwork.

Mangini got his big break in the mid ‘90s with Extreme, before landing the gig with guitar maestro Steve Vai in 1996. Mangini shifted gears in 2005 when he took up a full-time teaching position at the world-renowned Berklee College Of Music. Perhaps his days as a full-time touring musician were over? Not quite.

In 2010, after the band’s very public split with founding drummer Mike Portnoy, Mangini beat several high-profile names (including Thomas Lang and Marco Minnemann) to the Dream Theater gig, bringing us full circle.

Mangini is out on the road with the prog rock titans when we catch up with him. It is actually also his birthday when we settle down in the bar of a luxury hotel just a stone’s throw away from the venue for tonight’s gig, Birmingham’s Symphony Hall - and what better way to mark the occasion than by spending an hour discussing his career, past, present and future?

What was your introduction to drums?

“I was two-and-a-half and when my older brother and sister played LPs I was able to look at the drums and understand what I was hearing from shape. In other words, I was hearing and basically seeing the ascending and descending tones as shapes. I was able to get on a real drumset and perform when I was four.”

Did you take lessons early on?

“I was self taught, they say by ear, but for me it was by eye. Yes, I listened but I visualised and that’s what made it easy for me. I took some reading lessons but I didn’t really study formally until age ten.”

Did that ability to visualise the music have a big impact on the style that you developed?

“It has a big impact on everything. Eventually when I started to teach I realised I could not answer the questions I was asked in a way that made me feel like I knew what I was talking about. That led to a lot of self-study and research on the human brain and specifically memory and then philosophy.”

Who were your early drumming influences?

“I can name them in order. Ringo Starr was the first, Bobby Colomby from Blood, Sweat and Tears was second. Danny Seraphine from Chicago, Buddy Rich was fourth. I was taken to see Buddy by my brother and of course that had an impact on me. John Bonham was next, Neil Peart and Terry Bozzio.

"Those seven drummers are important to name even though there must be 346 drummers that have influenced me including Steve, Gadd, Bill Bruford and Tommy Aldridge. But those seven, I emulated their entire catalogues as much as I could. Those seven drummers carried me into my early twenties and then I disappeared and didn’t listen to much of anybody.

"I had to find myself and make sure I wasn’t a creepy copier of other people. Even though that is what I have ended up doing for most my career, getting into bands and having to copy the guy before me! If I don’t then I’m not playing the songs the way people know them. Go figure, the one thing I’ve tried to get away from is my life, but I’m having a ball.”

What was the point where you realised that music was your career?

“There still hasn’t been that point. I pray a lot for wisdom and guidance because decisions we make on a daily basis are really important. I value that as I get older. I wish I had valued that more in my younger years. I wish I had valued the gifts I was given from people with experience. But, maybe when I was laying on a tour bus with Extreme in 1994 and I thought, ‘Maybe this can be my job now.’ But then it wasn’t because after playing with Steve Vai I took a job at the College.”