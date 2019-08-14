Mid Valley FX sets loose the Lo Fi Giant fuzz

Here’s one for the sonic pioneers, alt-rock wastoids, avant-metal drone shamans and doom metal heads – and anyone experimentally inclined to take their electric guitar and empower it with the transformative power of oscillating sub-octave fuzz.

The Lo Fi Giant from Mid Valley FX is a high-gain fuzz that incorporates oscillating feedback into the signal. The pedal can be set so this oscillation occurs just after your play a note or chord, or sustained to create that seasick quality you can get from manipulating voltages on a saturated fuzz.

Mid Valley FX describes some of the Lo Fi Giant's most effervescent voicings as “motorboating oscillations” and it really the sort of effect that is hard to describe and best demonstrated to camera . . .

The Lo Fi Giant is controlled by volume, fuzz, voltage and tone knobs. The volume controls the effect’s output while the tone lets you shape the signal.

Crank the tone for a little more mids; turn it all the way down to bring out the sub-octave voice. Fuzz and voltage controls work together in shaping the level of fuzz craziness and feedback you are after. Crank everything and . . . Well, stand well back.

The Lo Fi Giant is hand-built, true bypass, takes a 9V DC power input and retails at $130 (approx £108, €116).

See Mid Valley FX for more details.