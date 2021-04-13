Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team-up to record Easy Sleazy

He's long been known as the nicest man in rock, but we think Dave Grohl is also the busiest. In the last week, Grohl has announced plans for his book The Storyteller, a new star-studded TV series entitled What Drives Us, and now, a collaboration with Mick Jagger where he plays guitar, bass and drums.

The slightly punk-tinged song, titled Easy Sleazy, is a celebration of the end of lockdown, with Jagger saying "I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism - thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!"

Grohl added on social media, "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick Jagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier......and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!"

Watch the video for Easy Sleazy above. Meanwhile What Drives us, featuring Ringo Starr, St. Vincent, Lars Ulrich and more will air on April 30 via The Coda Collection in the US and Amazon Prime worldwide.