Mesa/Boogie goes acoustic with Rosette amp and preamp pedal

Mesa/Boogie has announced its first acoustic products with the new Rosette line, including a 2x8 combo and preamp pedal, with circuits “derived from high-end recording console designs”.

The Rosette 300 / Two:Eight combo delivers 300W spread across 2x8” speakers, and two channels, one of which is XLR-compatible.

Control-wise, the Rosette is packing a four-band EQ with sweepable low- and high-mids and variable hi-pass filter, while three internal effects are also included (chorus+reverb, room or hall reverb).

This tonal approach is channelled in the preamp pedal version, the Rosette DI, which features the same front end and EQ circuitry as the combo, minus the mic input.

It also includes a phase switch and notch filter, plus footswitchable boost and mute functions.

The Mesa/Boogie Rosette 300 Combo and Rosette DI-Preamp are available now for £1,350 and £299 respectively. Head over to Mesa/Boogie for more info.