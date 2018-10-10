Mesa/Boogie and Two Notes team up for impulse response cab packs

Mesa/Boogie has teamed up with Two Notes Audio Engineering to launch two packs of Impulse Responses, based on Mesa’s array of cabinets.

Seven cabinets are included in both packs: 1x12 Thiele Front Ported Compact, 1X12 Recto Closed Back, 1X12 Lone Star 23, 2x12 Lone Star, 2X12 Recto Horizontal, 4X12 Recto Traditional Slant and 4X12 Recto OS Standard Slant.

Two packs are available: World Tour Edition features six dynamic, one ribbon and one condenser microphone options; Studio Legend Edition offers four ribbon and four condenser microphones.

The IRs are available now exclusively for Two Notes’ Wall of Sound, Torpedo Live, C.A.B. and Studio. See Two Notes for more.