Meet Suhr’s Alexa, a multi-wave, dual-channel analogue chorus/vibrato pedal

Suhr has released the Alexa multi-wave, dual-channel chorus/vibrato pedal, employing a 3207 BBD chip for all-analogue tone.

As well as offering two footswitchable channels, the Alexa provides a choice of six waveforms, which span vintage and modern chorus/vibrato sounds: triangle, sine, rotary, photo cell, ramp down and ramp up.

Elsewhere, speed, delay and depth controls fine-tune the tone, which can be output in stereo, while there’s also an expression/tap tempo input, a TRS FX link to use with switching systems, plus the choice of buffered or true bypass.

The Suhr Alexa is available now for $299/£299 - see Suhr for more info.