Meet Eric, the mini-valve-equipped overdrive pedal

We’ve seen a couple of valve amps with miniaturised valves in the past couple of years - namely the BluGuitar Amp1 and Vox MV50 - but Eric, from Germany’s Face Pedals is one of the first uses we’ve seen within a standalone pedal.

Pitched as a Tube Saturator, Eric is designed to emulate the sounds of a cranked tube combo, with tones tweaked via level, low and saturate knobs.

Face Pedals is a division of Janssen Guitars and currently seeking funding via Kickstarter, where €299 snags you an Eric of your very own. One question, though: who is the Eric depicted on the pedal?