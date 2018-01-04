Me in my studio: The Toxic Avenger

One of the most influential artists on the French electro scene, Simon Delacroix, aka The Toxic Avenger has dropped the final part of his Globe trilogy.

To see some of the tools used to create Globe vol.3, we popped into his studio to have a gander at the collection of vintage synths, reboots of retro classics and a growing modular system.

The Globe vol. 3 EP features eight tracks, each with its own distinct style and mood. Sometimes wide open and gloriously spacious, other times narrow-focused and claustrophobic, the new album is perhaps some of the French producer’s most honest work.

Click through the gallery for some of the highlights from Simon’s studio.