Me in my studio: Heinali

Hailing from Kiev, Ukraine, Oleg Shpudeiko is a self-taught composer and sound designer who’s worked on a range of film, TV and videogame soundtracks and is currently operating under the Heinali monicker.

He’s just released Anthem, a new brooding and atmospheric solo LP that’s full of rich textures and cinematic soundscapes.

We asked Shpudeiko to show us the apartment studio that Anthem was produced in, and the gear contained within it.