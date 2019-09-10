Me in my studio: 65daysofstatic

Sheffield experimentalists 65daysofstatic have been keeping critics and their audience guessing for a decade now, refusing to be boxed in by genre or expectation.

From the ‘glitch and guitars’ of 2004 debut, The Fall Of Math, they’ve since dabbled in techno, drum ‘n’ bass, post-rock, math rock, IDM, drone and breakcore, scoring films and video games - the critically acclaimed No Man’s Sky in 2016 - along the way.

Having gone further down the compositional rabbit hole by building their own procedural musical systems and generative soundscapes, the band have since focused on crafting custom synths, live coding and writing software, the result being replicr, 2019, a new album (available on 27 September) that’s cheerily described as “42 minutes of dread”.

Undeterred, we asked 65daysofstatic to give us a pictorial guide to their studio space, and it turns out to be as unconventional as you might expect…