Steve Hackett is about to unleash his 26th studio album, At The Edge Of Light, upon the world, and ahead of the release, we’re playing host to this exclusive interview with the prog legend.

In the clip, the former Genesis guitarist waxes lyrical on his 1957 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, which he secured for the remarkable price of $800 in the early-’70s, and why it’s still his number one after all these years.

At The Edge Of Light is out on 25 January 2019 via Inside Out Music.