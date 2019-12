As far as gear endorsement transfers go, Brian 'Head' Welch switching to ESP after decades with Ibanez was a pretty big deal; here, the Korn guitarist takes us through his first model with his new co: the SH-7 EverTune.

In the video above, shot at ESP's NAMM 2017 booth, Head gives us the lowdown on what he loves about the guitar, from its EverTune bridge to See-Thru Purple finish and Fishman Fluence pickups.