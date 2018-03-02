Me and my guitar: Charlie Barnes

In between playing monster venues with UK pop heavyweights Bastille, Leeds songwriter Charlie Barnes finds stolen moments to put together striking compositions of his own with an altogether more prog leaning, as showcased on new album Oceanography - which makes heavy use of the Gibson SG you can see in the video above.

In the clip, Charlie details the Pelham Blue-finished guitar’s first outing at a very-nearly-tragic Atlanta gig with Bastille and how the electric ended up existing in two separate continents at once.

It’s a fittingly bracing tale to accompany an album full of twists and turns, which includes sonic nods to influences ranging from Oceansize and Amplifier to Queen and Muse.

Oceanography is out on 9 March via Superball Music.