Mateus Asato reposts his amazing Daft Punk Digital Love guitar solo

Mateus Asato recently stepped away from Instagram for a 'virtual hiatus' but returned the YouTube channel recently to pay tribute to Daft Punk after the French duo announced their split and thank them "for being a soundtrack for most of my childhood" and repost this short but very sweet 2020 cover of the guitar solo from Digital Love.

This isn't the first the Brazilian guitarist has showcased his chops with a Daft Punk song – below he's jamming with Pete Thorn and Tim Pierce over Get Lucky.

A clip so loved by guitarists that someone has even notated it in tab!