Mastering The Mix’s Bassroom is like a ‘studio audio engineer in a plugin’

Ever struggled to balance your bottom end? Mastering The Mix thinks that it can rid your tracks of their low frequency ailments with its Bassroom plugin.

This is a final mix and mastering EQ that’s designed to ensure that your bass sits perfectly in your mix. It comes with a selection of carefully-created target presets, then advises you on the adjustments that you need to make in order to make your own music match them.

After inserting Bassroom on your master channel you can choose a genre-labelled preset that best suits the music that you’re working on. Alternatively, you can import your own reference tracks and create target settings from those.

Based on analysis of your own track against the target, you’re then given suggested EQ settings that you can tweak according to your preference. Adjust the overall gain of your audio if required and you’re done.

Bassroom is available now priced at £49, and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. A demo is available, too, and you can find out more on the Mastering The Mix website.