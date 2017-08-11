Massive Attack on their production process, key collaborators and secret studio weapons

In the backwoods of Bath, the creative cogs of Massive Attack are turning as Stew Jackson and Grant Marshall, aka Daddy G, discuss the inspiration and execution of the band’s world-class music.

Stew Jackson, while sharing stages with the likes of Sugar Man superstar Rodriguez, is as much at home on the road as a guitar-toting hired gun as he is in the studio, having produced and toured with a range of artists from The Black Crowes’ Marc Ford to Bristolian country-soul virtuosos Phantom Limb.

Read more: Fender EU Master Design '53 Telecaster

For nearly 30 years, Massive Attack have instinctively fused together myriad sounds

For the best part of a decade, he has also collaborated alongside Massive Attack founding member Grant Marshall with a divergent line-up of vocalists such as Nick Cave, Patti Smith, Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval, Blur’s Damon Albarn, Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan, reggae old-schooler Horace Andy, and Mercury Music Prize-nominated artist Ghostpoet.

The band’s latest release, The Spoils (featuring Hope Sandoval)/Come Near Me (featuring Ghostpoet), is a single from the Jackson-Marshall wing of Massive Attack and the most recent addition to a super-eclectic musical legacy that stretches back to the 1980s.

For nearly 30 years, Massive Attack have instinctively fused together myriad sounds from hip-hop, reggae, funk, soul and punk to produce electronic masterpieces of multi -form music, with guitars often featuring heavily in the mix.

With more music on the horizon and a recording session in full swing, the guys invite us down the garden path to an unlikely studio location - a humble shed, favoured by both Stew Jackson and Grant Marshall as their creative base for the last few years. Fittingly, it’s the kind of unassuming, common-or-garden - albeit offbeat - place that evokes a sense of grass-roots fantasia and everyday nostalgia…