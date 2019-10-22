Mark Ronson uses LEGO to show you how to make a track

Mark Ronson has attempted to draw parallels between building with LEGO and creating music.

In a new video, which is part of LEGO’s Rebuild The World campaign, Ronson uses the little plastic bricks to demonstrate how a track can be constructed, starting with the drums and then adding a bassline, chords and a melody.

“Building with LEGO bricks is one of my earliest memories of being creative and also experiencing the satisfaction of seeing something through from start to finish,” said Ronson.

“Both of these things are the bedrock of what I do today - in the studio it is important for me to be creative but also task minded. LEGO bricks are a great tool to inspire the next generation of creatives to do the same”.

Of course, just as when you’re making music, sometimes the wheels fall off your LEGO model halfway through the building process, and on other occasions there’s a bit left over at the end that you’re not sure what to do with.

And, with both music and LEGO, you often end up being deeply unhappy with what you’ve created so decide to smash everything up and start again. Or maybe that’s just us.