Mansons Guitars set to host FX-Fest, the UK’s first pedal-dedicated event

On 2 June, Mansons Guitars will host FX-Fest, the UK’s first pedal event dedicated to guitar effects, at the Mercure Exeter.

The event will feature hundreds of pedals from the likes of Boss, Line 6, Wampler, Empress Effects, Truetone, Ibanez, Flattley Guitar Pedals, Orange, Thorpy FX, Fuzzrocious Pedals, Tomkat Pedals, Old Blood Noise Endeavours and more.

Along with manufacturer demonstrations, Aziz Ibrahim - famed for his playing with The Stone Roses, Simply Red, Ian Brown, Paul Weller, Steven Wilson, Asia, AzMik and Rebel MC - will be on hand to demonstrate his approach to looping.

A pedal designer round table Q&A will also provide attendees the opportunity to discuss effects with Mansons staff and pedal manufacturers.

FX-Fest takes place on 2 June at the Mercure Exeter. Tickets are available from Mansons Guitars for £7.50/£5 concessions.