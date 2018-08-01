Mangle your sound in 2,048 different ways with Death By Audio’s Waveformer Destroyer MK2

Death By Audio has announced a limited-edition MK2 version of its infamous Waveformer Destroyer pedal.

Like the original, the all-analogue distortion delivers 2,048 possible settings, but now offers eight easily accessible switches to engage the supreme range of tones, rather than the internal DIP switches on the original.

Controls include master volume, plus Engage, Boost, Blast and Filter channels with two rocker switches per channel.

Just 50 Waveformer Destroyer pedals are available now for $480 apiece from Death By Audio, limited to one per customer.