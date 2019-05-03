Mad Professor hopes to reign Supreme with new Matt Schofield-designed overdrive pedal

Mad Professor has announced the Supreme dual-channel overdrive pedal, a collaboration with blues guitarist Matt Schofield that the company has deemed “the ultimate guitar overdrive pedal”.

The Supreme aims to provide a boost-to-low-gain drive on side A, designed for neck pickups, while side B is optimised for bridge pickups with a high-headroom power amp-style response.

Both sides feature volume, drive, bass and treble controls, and players can switch between them with a single stomp of the A/B footswitch.

There’s also the option to set the pedal into independent mode via a toggle switch, which offers the ability to stack the drives on top of each other for increased gain and sustain.

The Supreme is available from July for €225 - see Mad Professor for more.