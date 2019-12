Lunastone has launched an updated version of its Three Stage Rocket overdrive pedal, equipping it with MIDI capabilities.

Designed with guitarist Søren Andersen, the Three Stage Rocket MIDI integrates into switching systems for full control over settings.

Despite this, the Three Stage Rocket MIDI remains all-analogue, boasting two stages of overdrive, plus a boost, which is routable pre- or post-drive.

The Three Stage Rocket MIDI is available now for $399/€399 - see Lunastone for more info.