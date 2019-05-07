Lowden unveils the Wee Lowden Jazz acoustic guitar

Lowden has announced the Wee Lowden Jazz nylon-string acoustic guitar, designed to be comfortable for classical and steel-string players.

The Wee Lowden Jazz boasts an alpine spruce top, and Guatemalan rosewood back and sides, while the neck is a five-piece mahogany/rosewood/walnut construction.

Key to the guitar’s playability is a cambered fingerboard, promising the versatility for a range of playing styles.

Elsewhere, the guitar boasts Gotoh gold/ebony 510 tuners and a rosewood bridge, and comes fitted with a Fishman Matrix Infinity pickup as standard, too.

Street prices look to be around £5,500 for this one. Head on over to Lowden Guitars for more info.