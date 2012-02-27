Kerrang!'s Alex Baker to judge Live and Unsigned 2012!

PRESS RELEASE: Kerrang!'s Alex Baker is the next huge name on the judging panel for this year's Live and Unsigned competition. Kerrang!'s unsigned expert Alex Baker will be on board to help judge the UK's biggest competition for original bands and acts.

Kerrang! judge Alex Baker is a DJ and presenter for the Unsigned Show on Kerrang Radio. From touring around the world as an international DJ, to writing and producing songs, Kerrang judge Alex Baker's enthusiasm and passion for music is undeniable. Alex Baker's current position heading the Unsigned Show on Kerrang! radio means he listens to hundreds of demos every week, so Alex knows all too well what it takes to crack the industry. He's helped bands secure major tour slots, sign big deals and constantly pushes new talent - regardless of genre!

As well as his Kerrang! radio slot, Alex Baker presents a weekly show on Q Radio, is an international DJ and TV presenter, and is currently a music ambassador for Monster Energy Drink, spotting new metal acts to sign up!

The Live and Unsigned music competition has music industry judges attend every stage from auditions to the National Final. We have judges from Radio 1, Kerrang, NME, BBC Introducing, regional press & record labels.

Live and Unsigned has added a tasty new main cash prize of £10,000 for the winning act of this year's competition. The UK's largest music competition for unsigned acts and bands is set to be even bigger this year with up to £100,000 of prizes to be won along the way!

As well as the outstanding new main prize of £10,000 in cash for the winning act to spend on their development as they wish, the lucky act can expect to embark on an extensive UK tour of up to 100 shows, which will also see them take to the stage at some of the UK's hottest festivals, with festival organisers from Strawberry Fields Festival, Norfolk Spectacular, Brownstock, Butserfest, London Summer Jam, Z-Fest and Lancaster Music Festival all offering slots to the Live and Unsigned winning act to play their 2012 events!

As if the outstanding winner's package wasn't enough, there are up to £100,000 worth of prizes up for grabs for all acts throughout the competition. There are over 75 festival support slots up for grabs for this year's contestants, with organisers from festivals such as Beach Break Live and OsFest selecting acts throughout the music contest! Other prizes up for grabs throughout the competition include a selection of Blackstar and TC Electronic amps, and free studio time at some of the country's finest studios!

With an exceptional winner's package and plenty of prizes up for grabs throughout the entire competition, it's clear that Live and Unsigned is THE competition for unsigned solo acts and bands. Sign up for 2012 auditions which are underway in January - visit Live and Unsigned.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Live And Unsigned.

