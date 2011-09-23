Cancer Research UK to hold Busking Cancer Week

Why not put on a gig to raise money for Cancer Research UK?

PRESS RELEASE: Cancer Research UK are calling all music lovers to help beat cancer through music during Busking Cancer Week which takes place from 26 September - 2 October.

Busking Cancer is a fundraising initiative founded on the simple idea that people enjoy playing music and having fun, so why not raise money at the same time? Whether it's a solo performance, busking or putting on a gig involving several bands, for one week this year Cancer Research UK are asking music enthusiasts around the UK to put their passion to good use and raise money for their life-saving research.

Although Busking Cancer takes place all year round, it's hoped that Busking Cancer Week will encourage as many people to get involved as possible - aiming to beat last year's fundraising total of £75,000

For more information on Busking Cancer Week and to register for a fundraising pack visit www.buskingcancer.co.uk.

To find out more about Cancer Research UK visit www.cancerresearchuk.org.uk or call 08701 60 20 40.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Cancer Research UK

