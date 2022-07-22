Listen to St. Vincent cover Nine Inch Nails with Dave Grohl on drums

Music Man signature (opens in new tab) artist St. Vincent has rereleased a cover of the 1994 Nine Inch Nails song Piggy ahead of a week-long residency with CBS’s popular talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (opens in new tab).

Featuring on their second studio album, The Downward Spiral (opens in new tab), the Trent Reznor-penned track was recorded at his infamous Le Pig studio (opens in new tab) at the 10050 Cielo Drive residence in Beverly Hills, site of the Manson Family’s 1969 Tate murders.

While the track was previously available as an Amazon Original release (opens in new tab) in 2020, followed by a limited edition 7-inch single (opens in new tab) for Record Store Day in 2021, this is the first time fans will be able to access the song via wider digital release (opens in new tab).

St. Vincent (Image credit: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Speaking of the song in a press release, the Grammy Award-winning guitarist said, “[Piggy] remains one of my favourite Nails songs to this day.

“I am obsessed with the slinky tambourine that is just a little lazy in feel. And when I took this song apart to cover it, it took me a long time to really understand the immensity of the groove.

“It’s a dark, industrial reggae. Muscular, but never as distorted as you imagined it when you think of it in your head… They made a complicated thing seem easy and made big, bold sonic choices.”

St. Vincent (Image credit: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

Beginning 25th July, St. Vincent and her new band, Stay Human, will begin a week-long residency with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (opens in new tab), before returning to stages in North America this autumn.

This includes a spot on the highly anticipated Roxy Music arena tour.

Dates are as follows:

7th September – Toronto, Canada – Scotiabank Arena*

9th September – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena*

10th September – Boston, MA – Fenway Park**

12th September– New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

15th September – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

17th September – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond 2022

19th September – Chicago, IL – United Center*

21st September – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

23rd September – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

26th September – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center*

28th September – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*

2nd October – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest 2022

* with Roxy Music (opens in new tab)

** with Red Hot Chili Peppers

Visit the St. Vincent website (opens in new tab) for more information.