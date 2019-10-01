Lil Nas X says he paid just $50 to record Old Town Road

It’s one of the biggest hits of 2019, but Lil Nas X says that he paid a total of just $50 to record Old Town Road.

The rapper made the revelation to CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King as he showed her the Atlanta studio, CinCoYo, where the track was recorded.

Thanks to a promotional rate, the studio time cost just $20 - Lil Nas X was in there less than an hour - and then there was a further $30 to pay for leasing the beat that he used. Not a bad investment, we’d say.

Check out the video above to see Lil Nas X stepping back into the studio where he made country rap history.