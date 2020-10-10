Learn open voice chords and blues double stops with these great guitar lessons from Justus West

Justus West isn't just an incredible musical talent, it turns out the 19-year-old is a great guitar teacher too. Here he's filmed two very different technique lessons with Fender on his Strat to focus on two skills that are essential for any guitar player.

The lesson above is one of the best video chord tutorials we've seen in a while and focuses on adding texture and expression to your chords with open voicing. Justus breaks it down in a very approachable way too.

In the second lesson below Justus focuses on double stop licks – a technique that's a blues staple but is useful for any style. Here he looks at two shapes for double stops – major and minor.

