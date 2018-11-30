Korg’s Electribe Wave app gets drum sample import and Ableton Live Project export

Released just a few months ago, Korg’s Electribe Wave iPad app has already been upgraded to version 2. This makes the wavetable synth groovebox more flexible thanks to the addition of drum sample import and Ableton Live Project export options.

What this means is that you can now bring your favourite drum sounds into your Electribe sessions, while the Live compatibility ensures a smooth transition if you want to continue to work on them in Ableton’s desktop DAW. A few other improvements have been made to the app, too, and a bug or two has been squished.

Korg has also released a new free sample pack of drum samples from previous Electribe models, the MO1, Doncamatic and more. Additionally, a couple of new expansion packs have been made available as in-app purchases.

Korg Electribe Wave 2 is available now from the Apple App Store at the offer price of $19.99/£19.99.