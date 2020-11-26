KMA Machines reveals limited edition WURHM HM-2 tribute distortion pedal

KMA Audio Machines knows how to deliver a special edition worthy of its superb effects pedals. And its WURHM distortion is getting an orange and black makeover that the many fans of the Boss HM-2 will appreciate.

To mark 1000 units of the original WURHM being produce, KMA has made 200 of these limited editions to buy now.

The WURHM takes the hallowed hallmarks of the legendary HM-2 into new realms of versatility and sonic brutality, and this new colour scheme really does make it an unapologetic distortion pedal love letter.

(Image credit: KMA Machines)

Everyone who purchases the special edition WURHM can claim a limited-edition t-shirt too.

The HM-2's tone is so iconic its spawned the Swedish death metal sound's chainsaw wall of distortion, pioneered by bands like Dismember and Entombed, while still being championed by Sweden's supergroup Bloodbath.

(Image credit: KMA Machines)

KMA added two more bands to the active EQ of the HM-2 to offer more tone-shaping options with the Wurhm.

Each band has an internal trim-pot to change the centre frequency and there's internal DIP switches for even more tone control.

(Image credit: KMA Machines)

In a great touch for fans of the old school approach, players can choose to switch between the original HM-2 high control and the KMA Machines's designed EQ bands,. Activating Switch 1 alone selects the WURHM high-mids mode.

To get the classic HM2 chainsaw high-mids sound, players can simply set Switch 1 in the off position and switch 2 to on, crank the Lows and the High Mids.

Activating both Switch 1 and 2 together gives you three bands, controllable via the High Mids control.

Prices are $249.99 / £199 / €219. Head to kma-machines for more.

Check out a demo of the original WURHM below.