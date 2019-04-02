Klevgrand gets into the amp simulator game with Stark

Klevgrand has announced Stark, an amp sim that also features cabinet, room and effects pedal configurations.

Each component processes audio separately, so any number of amp, cab and room combinations are possible.

Klevgrand claims that Stark is unique due to the deployment of its own algorithms and not the more common convolution and FFT approach to amp modelling.

It also maintains that its own algorithms provide a “more natural response to dynamics over the whole frequency spectrum”, plus allowing greater fine-tuning over each individual profile.

Stark is available on desktop in VST, AU and AAX formats, and is currently on special offer for $39.99 (normally $79.99). An iPad AUv3 version is also available for $9.99 (normally $19.99). Check out the Klevgrand website for more details.

Klevgrand Stark features