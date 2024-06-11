“We're proud to offer the opportunity for artists to benefit from new AI technologies rather than be exploited by them”: Kits.AI’s “ethical” new Kits Earn feature promises a “passive income stream” for vocalists who are willing to share their voice

We all know that it’s technically possible to use AI voice models to create a vocal that sounds like it was sung by someone else - even by some of the most famous vocalists in history, in fact - but regulation around this practice still has some way to go. However, Kits.AI now says that it’s come up with an “ethical AI voice generation” model in the form of its new Kits Earn platform.

This promises to give anyone and everyone the chance to turn their voice into a “passive income stream” if they add it to the Kits Verified Voice library. Then, every time your ‘voice’ is used, you have the opportunity to earn at a rate of $.085 per downloaded minute.

Kits.AI says that artists can decide whether to share their voice publicly or keep it exclusive for specific projects. A dashboard enables you to keep track of how your voice is being used and current earnings, and Kits.AI claims to be Fairly Trained-certified and to value artist rights.

(Image credit: Kits.AI)

“We're proud to offer the opportunity for artists to benefit from new AI technologies rather than be exploited by them,” explains Kits Co-Founder Evan Dhillon. “Kits Earn empowers artists by allowing them to safely share their voices and earn passive income, while Kits creators can be assured that the voices they use are ethically sourced and fairly compensated.”

Of course, you’ll need a lot of downloads to your name if you want to make any serious money out of Kits Earn, but at least the opportunity is there. Whether any big-name artists will sign up to the platform remains to be seen.

Find out more about Kits Earn on the Kits.AI website.