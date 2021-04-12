Kirk Hammett's ESP guitar from the Metallica One video has been sold

One isn't just high on the list of Metallica's most popular songs, it's also a landmark for another reason. A whole four albums into their career, it was chosen to be the first song the San Francisco metal titans would make a video for upon its release as the third single from …And Justice For All early in 1989. So the auction sale of Kirk Hammett's ESP 400 electric guitar from the One video shoot had us wondering just how much it would be worth.

$112,500 / £82,000 to be precise. It was sold to an anonymous bidder at the sale by Heritage Auctions yesterday.

The natural finish S-type guitar is in remarkably good condition but considering its previous owner bought it straight from Kirk, perhaps that's not too much of a surprise.

The 7.9lbs ESP 400 has a 1 & 11/16" width nut on a rosewood slab neck and is signed on the body by Kirk Hammett. It was accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, also signed by The Metallica guitarist.