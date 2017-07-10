King Creosote talks Astronaut Meets Appleman, bluegrass and bagpipes

Kenny Anderson, aka King Creosote, is on a roll, and with reviews of his new Astronaut Meets Appleman LP hailing it as a masterpiece, it seems that widespread recognition is finally on the cards.

I think that sonically there was nothing left to chance on the record. On the playing side, there definitely was

After speaking to Kenny Anderson for a short while about his superb new Astronaut Meets Appleman album, it is clear that the slightly mischievous Scotsman considers it almost as contrary as the title suggests.

“I think that sonically there was nothing left to chance on the record,” he begins, with a customary chuckle. “On the playing side, there definitely was, but only where I felt we could get away with it.”

As paradoxical as this sounds, once the listener has gotten their teeth into Astronaut, all becomes clearer and the various nuances of the beautifully put together set can be appreciated.

“On one side of this album, you have a song that is impeccably tight, like You Just Want,” he explains. “So you’ve proven you can record a track that is on point. And then you can have something that is incredibly ramshackle, which on this album is Peter Rabbit Tea.” The latter is a gently orchestral arrangement built around a refrain of Anderson’s baby daughter repeating the title of the track.

“The band had to play to that recording,” he says, with something between awe and an apology in his voice. “There was no sample, and some of the guys didn’t get it, but most felt like it was absolutely the song on the album they had to play on.”