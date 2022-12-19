Kfir Ochaion records a stunning acoustic instrumental version of Brothers In Arms

Brother In Arms is a guitar classic that absolutely stands up to purely instrumental treatment, especially in the hands of YouTube sensation Kfir Ochaion.

His acoustic guitar version of the Dire Straits song also serves as demo for Ireland's Emerald Guitars, who invited the Israeli musician over to try its X30 model back in August of 2022. Now we can hear the results.

While Kfir was there he shot a video for the track on location at Doe Castle in Donegal.

Check out more from Kfir at the Kfir Ochaion YouTube Channel.