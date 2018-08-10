Keeley launches Retro Super Germanium Overdrive pedal

Keeley has unveiled the Retro Super Germanium Overdrive pedal, a modified version of its Super Phat Mod.

Promising to be a “fuzz, drive and a cranked amp all in one”, the Retro Super Germanium Overdrive is based around a germanium amplifier stage, which simulates an old-school fuzz plugged into a cranked amp, apparently.

Keeley has also tweaked the secondary gain stage to be more dynamic, and equally adept at low- and high-gain applications.

The Retro Super Germanium Overdrive is available now for $179 - Keeley Electronics has more.