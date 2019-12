Keeley Electronics has unveiled the Tesla MKIII Fuzz, a vintage-voiced fuzz with 1970s Soviet-era germanium transistors.

The circuit is designed to allow for an increased high frequency as well as ultra-low noise, and claims to solve temperature problems that can affect vintage fuzz units.

Three controls tweak the Bender-inspired tone, comprising fuzz, tone and level.

The Tesla MKIII is available now for $149 from Keeley Electronics.