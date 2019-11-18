Joyo's new R-15 packs 9 classic preamps into one pedal

It's turning into a heady time to be alive for guitar players who want to play direct – either plugging in live or for recording. Following the new Strymon Iridium amp and cab modeller, Joyo has weighed in with its R-15.
It's a preamp pedal offering 9 preamp sims – each with a clean and distortion channel to give you 18 tones to tweak in total that can be switched onboard.
Though Joyo's names only allude to the famed preamp models they're based on, they include tones inspired by the Fender 65 Twin, Marshall JCM 900, Vox AC30, Mesa/Boogie Lonestar and Dual Rectifier, EVH 5150 III, Engl Powerball, Orange Thunderverb 200 and the Friedman BE-100.
There's one built in cab sim for stage use with an FX loop for additional pedals in your rig and balanced XLR output for recording.
The R-15 carries street price of $169.99 / £145. Head to Joyo for more info.