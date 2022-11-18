Hear Johnny Marr reunite with Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke for new music

Following their reunion onstage at a Killers show at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and bassist Andy Rourke have appeared together on their first recording in 35 years.

andStrong Forever is a new single from Blitz Vega, featuring Rourke, former Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Blaggers and co-produced with DJ Z-Trip, Jagz Kooner Will Kennedy.

“Andy calls me [one day], and he says Johnny said he’ll record some guitar on the track,” Blaggers told Rolling Stone. “I was like, ‘What? Johnny? Johnny Marr?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ in his laidback but very Mancunian way.”

“I wanted exactly what Johnny does,” Rourke added of his decision to ask Marr to play on Strong Forever. “He has a very distinctive sound, and that’s what he did. We love what he brought to the track.”

The song will feature on Blitz Vega's forthcoming album, release TBC.