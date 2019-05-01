John Petrucci reckons his new Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty is “the perfect guitar”

Ernie Ball Music Man has released its latest iteration of John Petrucci’s Majesty signature electric guitar, which the Dream Theater shred icon has dubbed “the perfect guitar”.

Chief among the changes this year are Petrucci’s new DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups, which are teamed with a piezo floating tremolo bridge, and push/push volume control for over 20dB of gain boost.

A neck-through design features a mahogany body and flame maple shield, while new for this year is a polyester gloss finish, which is applied to the entire guitar.

Seven new finishes have been added to the range this year, too: Tiger Eye, Stealth Black, Kinetic Blue, Dark Roast, Blue Honu, Enchanted Forest and Red Sunrise.

Other specs include an ebony fingerboard, Schaller M6-IND locking tuners and Petrucci’s Atlante Majesty inlays.

The 2019 John Petrucci Majesty is available now as a six- and seven-string, starting from $2,999/£3,899 - see Ernie Ball Music Man for more.

In other John Petrucci news, the Dream Theater guitarist has been confirmed as a judge for this year’s Guitarist of the Year competition.