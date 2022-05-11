John Mayer signs fan's Klon Centaur pedal onstage and dials in his settings

The cult of tone around John Mayer is strong; there's even an incredibly thorough Instagram account dedicated to following what gear he's using and how he engages it for specific parts live. Even so, this is a new one on us.

A post shared by Jenny Harnett (@jennyharnett) A photo posted by on

An Instagram user linked above captured the moment at the end of a recent show on Mayer's Sob Rock tour where he signed a fan's Klon Centaur pedal, and even took the time to dial in his preferred settings.

That fan was Raul Neato from Toronto, who has since posted the signed overdrive pedal on Instagram, along with his own rig.

A post shared by Raul Nieto (@rauln13t0) A photo posted by on

And for any of you lucky enough to have a Klon – here's those settings close up:

A post shared by Raul Nieto (@rauln13t0) A photo posted by on

No wonder tone hounds / nerds love John – he's one of us!