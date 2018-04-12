Joey Jordison: “I honestly would not change a f***ing thing. I’m happy where I’m at”

We’ve mentioned that Vimic is close to your heart; has that band also been a cathartic experience for you after everything that has happened from your illness and the split with Slipknot?

“It hasn’t necessarily been cathartic, it has been troublesome here and there as all bands are. That is nothing to do with any of the band members though; it is more to do with things behind the scenes. But the band is fine.”

As you’re about to head back into the studio, how has your approach to recording drums changed down the years, if at all?

“I think all musicians, when they have been doing this a long time, there comes a point where it is not all about you. It’s not all about your playing and how you can do all of your flash. You do need to do that but you always need to look out for other people.

"A lot of bands, and a lot of band members, and I am not talking anyone down here, I would never do that, but I have seen through the years that egos can get in the way.

"You’ve got to stick as a team. The team will always win, you’ve got to stick together. If you stick together then there is nothing that is impossible.”

Do you need that feeling in a band? Do you need that kind of camaraderie?

“You absolutely need that. All of the members in Vimic and Sinsaenum, they all respect each other. Going a long way back - this is pre-Slipknot I’m talking about here - sometimes people are only about themselves.

"It has to be a team effort or else it isn’t going to work. It’s like a soccer team [laughs]. You can’t just have one guy out for themselves. That just won’t work.”

Can fans detect if that bond within a band is missing when it comes to the live show?

“I think so. Fans are looking for a certain vibe, a certain emotion and a certain feeling. When you release a song or an album and you go to perform that album and it’s not up to par and fans have spent money on a ticket and things aren’t completely where they’re supposed to be, regardless of whether anyone is sick or not, fans are not stupid, they know. You’ve got to be really careful.”

I can’t let anything beat me. Otherwise, I would have just given up. You can’t give up in life, you just can’t do it, no matter what it is that is going on.

Coming back to Vimic – when you were in the studio recording Open Your Omen, how nailed down were your drum parts? Did you allow yourself some room for manoeuvre and improvising in the studio?

“In Vimic, we all live in different parts of the country, and it actually the same thing with Sinsaenum because I live in Iowa and everyone else is in different places. So, when we’re creating something it is kind of over the internet and on computers and your cell phone.

"With Sinsaenum, I track everything just like it is supposed to be. I don’t improvise all that much except for some fills and cymbal hits and stuff like that. It is pretty much spot on like it is supposed to be. With Vimic, I mess around a lot. I change stuff all the time. I change riffs all the time. It’s kind of like a push and pull thing.”

How about when you play live, do you have any freedom in that regard?

“With something like Sinsaenum, no not really. That has to be completely spot on because of the speed that I’m playing at. It needs to be spot on because of the textures. Vimic does give me a little bit more of a jazz feel. I did the same thing in Slipknot. I would change some things here and there. But not too much, I might just slightly change a fill here and there.

"I like doing that, I actually love doing it. I love having that freedom and be avant-garde and not to change the song or anything but I know that the fill will be the same but maybe I’ll use this tom instead of this tom. I’m not going to use this crash, I’m going to use that crash.

"I don’t like to be too robotic, especially in Vimic and I never was in Slipknot either. It’s the same thing as when I was in Murderdolls. The guitar parts were always slightly improvised with guitar scrapes and the leads were always slightly different. That is what rock ‘n’ roll is supposed to be. Rock ‘n’ roll shouldn’t be mechanical.”

You’re now 25+ years into a career in which you have established yourself as one of the most influential drummers of your generation. At this point, who influences you?

“I’m still influenced by the older guys. You have to be. I call it my safety zone [laughs]. I love new bands and all of the drummers are awesome, there’s not one bad drummer out there. But when it comes to listening to something that I love and a drummer that I will feel happy listening to, I always go for the classics.

"I love tonnes of metal and I listen to a lot, everything under the sun. But when it comes to my favourite drummers I always go to the ones who inspired me to do what I do.”

Keith Moon, John Bonham, Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa. Those are my four. Without those four I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today

Who would you choose as your ultimate drum influences?

“Just one?”

Make it a handful if that makes it easier…

“[Laughs] Do you know how hard that is? Are we talking jazz? Rock? Metal? Thrash? Black metal? My main influences still to this day are Keith Moon, John Bonham, Buddy Rich and Gene Krupa. Those are my four. Without those four I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today.

"Now, there are tonnes more guys though. Without Lars Ulrich I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. Same with Dave Lombardo and Charlie Benante – the big four of trash are my heroes. I also have to mention this guy who I think rules and it gets me away a little from classic rock and black metal, Dale Crover from The Melvins. That dude rules. He is one of my favourite drummers of all time. If I had to pick a band to listen to for the rest of my life it would be The Melvins.”

Those are some guys who have influenced you, but you yourself have influenced an entire generation of drummers. Do you hear your influence when you listen to modern metal?

“No, I don’t. That is too egotistical. I would never listen to music like that. I have never thought, ‘Hey, that sounds like me.’ Everyone is their own person, especially when it comes to music.

"You get a record deal that you have worked so hard for or a record release, I never listen for anything like whether someone sounds like me. If someone comes up and tells me that I have influenced them through the years, I hear that from some young bands, that warms my heart. But I never listen for anything like that, dude. That would be stupid and arrogant.”