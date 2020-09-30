Joe Satriani part 2: in-depth on his signature AmpliTube Collection

The Virtual Guitar Show: In part 2 of our interview, Joe joined us from his home studio on a "super-foggy" San Fran day to take us - in detail - through the development of his signature Satriani AmpliTube Collection.

Making it fun to use is extremely important Joe Satriani

Featuring 11 brand new models, including 3 amps, 3 cabinets and 6 stomps, the Joe Satriani Collection for AmpliTube features models based on Joe’s signature Marshall amp, a completely remodeled Peavey 5150, and a range of classic analog pedals.

"Making it fun to use is extremely important," says Joe. Join us as Satch takes us on a deep dive through his sonic toy box...