Jason Isbell releases his demo of Maybe It's Time from the film A Star Is Born

Jason Isbell has released his demo version of Maybe It's Time, performed by Bradley Cooper in the film A Star Is Born and a key track on its platinum-selling soundtrack.

Check it out below:

Though Isbell has played the acoustic song live as part of his shows (see above), this is the first time a studio recording has been heard and it's available buy on Bandcamp, alongside another previously unheard recording called Alabama Sky.

You can buy Maybe It's Time (Demo) and Alabama Sky now over on Jason Isbell's Bandcamp page at jasonisbell.bandcamp.com

Bandcamp is waving it's revenue fees until the end of the day (3 July).