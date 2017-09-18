JAM Pedals unveils LucyDreamer Supreme overdrive/boost

JAM Pedals has lifted the lid on on the LucyDreamer Supreme, a new overdrive/boost pedal.

The firm says it is "the most transparent and dynamic overdrive pedal to date". The stompbox features Level, Tone and Gain controls, a dry/wet level mix and a pre-/post-OD boost toggle, not to mention independent footswitches for engaging boost and OD.

Other useful features include an internal boost trimmer, a toggle switch for high and low gain circuits and two expression pedal inputs for better control of the wet/dry overdrive signal and the amount of boost/cut.

JAM says the LucyDreamer can also be used as a volume pedal, simply by setting the boost/cut trimmer to minimum and partnering it with an expression pedal.

The LucyDreamer Supreme has an MSRP of $249. Check out the demo video above and head to JAM Pedals for more information.