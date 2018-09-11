ISP looks to have pedalboard noise reduction nailed with new Deci-Mate mini pedal

ISP Technologies has downsized its popular Decimator noise suppressor into a mini-pedal format with the Deci-Mate.

The Deci-Mate promises new tracking improvements over existing Decimators, with an adaptive response that can cope with staccato playing and sustained notes.

A single threshold knob controls the level of noise reduction, and ISP reckons that’s all you need - its algorithm aims to do away with any release control.

The whole thing is a fully analogue design with no digital artefacts or aliasing, and boasts up to 90dB of noise reduction, true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation.

The Deci-Mate is available from October - head over to ISP Technologies for more info.