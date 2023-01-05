Fear Of The Postmark: Iron Maiden honoured with a set of Royal Mail stamps

Iron Maiden's status as British national treasures has received a further boost with the news that the band have been honoured by the UK's Royal Mail with a set of stamps.

In addition, to eights tamps capturing the band live since 1983, a further four stamps will pay homage to the band's longstanding mascot, Eddie.

From left: Eddie on Iron Maiden's 1980 debut album, The Trooper single, Aces High single and Senjutsu album (Image credit: Iron Maiden / Royal Mail )

The scenes captured in the main set include the members performing onstage at gigs including Bruce Dickinson London's Hammersmith Apollo in 1983, bassist and founder Steve Harris with guitarists Adrian Smith and Dave Murray onstage in Pamplona, Spain on their 1988 world tour and drummer Nicko McBrain thumping his tubs in Quito, 2009.

(Image credit: Iron Maiden / Royal Mail )

“We were all absolutely astounded – in a good way! – when we heard first about the commemorative project, and equally pretty much speechless when we saw the stamps for the very first time," says Harris. "They look superb and I think they really capture the essence and energy of Maiden. We’re all very proud that Royal Mail has chosen to honour the band’s legacy like this and we know our fans will feel the same way.”

Maiden are now the fifth band to receive the honour of a stamp set after the Beatles (2007), Pink Floyd (2016), Queen (2020) and Rolling Stones in 2022.

Fans and collectors can preorder the stamps alongside a range of collectibles including framed sets now at www.royalmail.com/ironmaiden (opens in new tab) and by phone on +44 (0)3457 641 641.

The stamps will go on general sale from 12 January with a presentation pack with all 12 stamps for £17.70