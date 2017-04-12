Incubus's Mike Einziger: my top 6 tips for guitarists

“When Incubus makes music together, it's a very difficult thing to explain,” ponders guitarist Mike Einziger, “but it's definitely based on our relationships with each other.

“If it doesn't feel right, or it's not working in a way that feels genuine and honest and sincere, it just can't happen, and there's no way for us to plan that: if we try to plan it, it doesn't work, at all.”

Incubus fans should feel suitably psyched, then, to have another unexpected gift landing this year in new full-length, 8, which, funnily enough, marks the California alt-rockers' eighth studio album proper.

Like much of the band's output over the past decade or so, it's a record that takes many stylistic twists and turns, but the common thread remains Incubus's unmistakable sense of musicianship.

A defining factor in the record's direction was the involvement of Sonny Moore, better known as EDM titan Skrillex, who had collaborated with Mike outside of the band in the past, but unexpectedly found himself sprinkling his production magic across the entire album.

“His involvement was really interesting; that happened in a really natural, organic way that was completely unplanned,” explains Mike.

“He's a good friend of mine and he wanted to hear some of the new songs that we were working on, so I played him some stuff, and he asked if he could come into the studio and just hang out.

[Skrillex and I] ended up going through the entire album… everyone in the band was super-energised and excited about the way the music sounded

“We were sitting there, listening to songs, and Sonny just spoke up, and was like, 'Hey man, I really like this one song - would you guys let me mess around with it a little bit?' He just did a couple of really simple things to the song - it's called Familiar Faces - and you could see everyone light up. After the session was over, Brandon [Boyd, singer] called me, and he was like, 'That was fucking awesome - wow: I had no idea that song could sound like that.'

“We ended up going through the entire album; we didn't stop working for two weeks. And at the end of it, everyone in the band was super-energised and excited about the way the music sounded. That was the period where we mixed the album, but during that phase, we made a lot of changes to a lot of the songs.

“It was really fun, because I got to bring in one of my collaborators outside of the band into the band, and it just tied a bunch of things together for me. I've been active as a musician outside of Incubus for the last few years, and it felt like a separate musical identity, but in many ways, bringing Skrillex into the Incubus album, it felt like I was bringing two of my own musical worlds together in a way that felt really organic, and it worked.”

Given his wealth of experience not only with Incubus, but also a career that's seen him cross paths with everyone from Hans Zimmer to Tyler, The Creator and Avicii, we quizzed Mike on his top tips for guitarists - and his learnings did not disappoint...

8 is out on 21 April via Virgin EMI.