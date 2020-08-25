Increase your acoustic guitar's resonance with this "second back"

Say hello to TruTone, a "second back" that actually wants to prise you away from your acoustic guitar. By creating space between you and the instrument, the theory goes, you'll stop damping its style with your acoustically inconvenient body.

After going to many music shops and getting some very strange looks, I discovered that if you strum the strings of a guitar and then push the body away from you the tone of the guitar will change TruTone creator Mick Adams

“The idea came to me about five years ago whilst watching a YouTube video called 'Making guitars with a physics mind,'” creator Mick Adams told Guitar World.

“Dominic Howman, who was giving the lecture, talked about how the whole of the guitar resonated when you play it, neck, sides front and back. This got me thinking about if you stood up playing a guitar, does your body mute the resonation?

“After going to many music shops and getting some very strange looks, I discovered that if you strum the strings of a guitar and then push the body away from you the tone of the guitar will change, no matter at what price range. This was the birth of The TruTone.”

To achieve this effect, The TruTone's ash or sapele board is mounted on three suction pads. Simple, no?

The TruTone is available for £75 (approx. $100). For more information, head to The TruTone.