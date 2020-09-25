"In the history of my career – all the albums that were platinum have got these things that don't belong there" – Joe Satriani talks transcending the shred label in The Virtual Guitar Show interview

The Virtual Guitar Show: Who better to sit down with us for an in-depth talk about guitar than one of the instrument's greatest icons? Joe Satriani has been a guitar hero for well over three decades now and his latest album Shapeshifting furthers as a master of touch, tone and composition.

We sat down with the man himself to talk all that and more, including what he works on during practice sessions and how he changed with the expectations of what an instrumental guitarist could achieve by staying true to his melodic instincts.

For more on Satch, head over to satriani.com