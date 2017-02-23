In pictures: Wilkinson’s live setup revealed

Oli: “So I’m using a Yamaha DTX drum sampler. I’ve basically got a normal acoustic kit set up on a rack, and down beside my kick drum I’ve got two extra kick drum triggers because some of the new tracks have got different kick samples.

“What we’ve done for some of the tracks is bounce out the samples, so Mark or Tom will give me the samples and I cut them up, put them in the DTX and blend the drum sounds with the acoustic kit so a lot of the fills are playing with an acoustic vibe.

“For the choruses, where the drum and bass production has to be bang on, we’re playing electronic sounds with cymbals over the top of them. It’s like two kits in one really.”

“I think tuning is a big thing in terms of making these drums sit really nicely with the electronic sounds. So, for me, it’s about finding the right sort of drums.

“We’re fortunate to be sponsored by Tama, so we sat down with them and had a chat about what I wanted to create for this live set.

“We came up with this idea of using really short stack toms, which really lend themselves to electronic music because they’re shorter and snappier.”

“Cymbal choice is key as well, because if you just have a basic rock drum kit, big clangy cymbals can sometimes work, but you also need sounds that create frequency levels that really separate the drums from the electronics.

“If you go for cymbals that are too big and dark, you’ll find that they start getting in the way of things. There’s a lot of detail in terms of getting the levels and sounds tight.

“Sometimes you find that the kick and snare sound amazing on the recordings but just need a bit more oomph, so we’ll maybe layer samples, add handclaps on top of snares or have an 808 subby kick drum playing underneath.”

